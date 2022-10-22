Contact Us

FMCSA’s Hutcheson: Nothing is final until it’s final

October 21, 2022

What is FMCSA going to do about speed limiters? Will we see enforcement of broker transparency? What about hours of service and truck parking, or ELD mandates? In a wide-ranging interview, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson joins Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine to answer questions about those topics and more.

FMCSA’s Hutcheson, Part II

Part II of the Robin Hutcheson interview – followed by a recap and analysis.

Listen to our full show

What is FMCSA going to do about speed limiters? Will we see enforcement of broker transparency? What about hours of service and truck parking, or ELD mandates? In a wide-ranging interview, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson joins Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine to answer questions about those topics and more. Also, when electronic logging devices were being discussed – before they were required – many of the concerns centered on hacking. Now, another federal proposal is raising similar concerns, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful from truckers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Speed limiters are not a foregone conclusion, according to FMCSA’s leader. More truckers are expressing concern about miles-related compensation. And the “light bulb moment” a Louisiana community had about truck parking.

Another concern about hacking

When electronic logging devices were being discussed – before they were required – many of the concerns centered on hacking. Now, another federal proposal is raising similar concerns, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful from truckers.

