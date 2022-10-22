FMCSA’s Hutcheson: Nothing is final until it’s final

What is FMCSA going to do about speed limiters? Will we see enforcement of broker transparency? What about hours of service and truck parking, or ELD mandates? In a wide-ranging interview, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson joins Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine to answer questions about those topics and more.
FMCSA’s Hutcheson, Part II
Part II of the Robin Hutcheson interview – followed by a recap and analysis.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Speed limiters are not a foregone conclusion, according to FMCSA’s leader. More truckers are expressing concern about miles-related compensation. And the “light bulb moment” a Louisiana community had about truck parking.
Another concern about hacking
