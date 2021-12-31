FMCSA: Who’s running the store?

FMCSA has found itself once again without an administrator, or a nominee to become one. So who’s running things right now, and what’s next?

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison gets another day in court. The vaccine mandate for large employers is headed to the Supreme Court. And scratch-and-sniff stickers? Sure. But how about a lick-and-taste television?’

II. Hopeful signs for trucking in 2021

The year 2021 has been a lousy one in a lot of ways. But hopeful signs of progress on trucking issues and of officials more willing to listen to truckers have been part of the past 12 months as well. We’ll review some of the good and bad from this year on the regulatory front.

III. Road taxes and tolls

Wyoming is looking at several ways it can increase road funding, while Washington state is going the other direction, with lawmakers there discussing the removal of tolls from the a bridge 10 years earlier than anticipated.

IV. FMCSA – with Joshi gone, who’s in charge?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has found itself once again without an administrator, or a nominee to become one. We’ll discuss what’s happening at the agency right now, plus what’s next in Congress.

