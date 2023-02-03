FMCSA wants info on automated driving systems

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking for more information regarding automated driving systems before it proposes new rules. We’ll hear about that, plus upcoming action on side underride guards, from Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Hundreds of millions of dollars in new grants are being funneled into projects designed to make road safer. Washington State’s bathroom access bill gains some more traction. And as turns out, weather forecasting marmots don’t have a very good track record of being accurate.

Parking, overtime and more on Capitol Hill

Communicating with the people on Capitol Hill about the issues truckers face is a vital part of the work OOIDA does. The Association’s executive vice president, Lewie Pugh, discusses his recent trip to Washington, D.C. Find out what topics he discussed and what he thinks the year will look like.

Changing speed limit rules in the states

Action at several statehouses around the country would revise speed limit rules, with some eliminating speed differentials, and some increasing speeds for all vehicles. Meanwhile, an effort in Pennsylvania would reimburse companies for their tolls when transporting goods to and from port facilities in the state along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

