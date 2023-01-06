FMCSA proposes tighter rules for brokers

FMCSA has published a proposed rule regarding brokers and their financial responsibility. Meanwhile, the agency contemplates action on speed limiters, automatic emergency braking and more.

FMCSA lays out its timeline of proposals for 2023. A new scam appears to be making the rounds. And Colorado’s only refinery is shut down; we’ll tell you why – and what impact it may have on fuel prices moving forward.

Correcting the driver shortage narrative, speed limiters and nitrogen oxide emissions are all making news headlines. We’ll hear from OOIDA’s public relations and communications staff about these news stories and how OOIDA is involved.

State lawmakers are getting right to work in the new year – and Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine has a preview of what to expect when it comes to trucking-related legislation. And as Keith tells us, some changes are already taking effect based on decisions made in 2022.

