FMCSA proposes tighter rules for brokers

FMCSA has published a proposed rule regarding brokers and their financial responsibility. Meanwhile, the agency contemplates action on speed limiters, automatic emergency braking and more.
Listen to our full show
FMCSA has published a proposed rule regarding brokers and their financial responsibility. Meanwhile, the agency contemplates action on speed limiters, automatic emergency braking and more. Also, correcting the driver shortage narrative, speed limiters and nitrogen oxide emissions are all making news headlines. We’ll hear from OOIDA’s public relations and communications staff about how OOIDA is involved. And state lawmakers are getting right to work in the new year. We’ll offer a preview of what to expect when it comes to trucking-related legislation. And some changes are already taking effect based on decisions made in 2022.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA lays out its timeline of proposals for 2023. A new scam appears to be making the rounds. And Colorado’s only refinery is shut down; we’ll tell you why – and what impact it may have on fuel prices moving forward.
In the mainstream news
Correcting the driver shortage narrative, speed limiters and nitrogen oxide emissions are all making news headlines. We’ll hear from OOIDA’s public relations and communications staff about these news stories and how OOIDA is involved.
States get back to work
State lawmakers are getting right to work in the new year – and Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine has a preview of what to expect when it comes to trucking-related legislation. And as Keith tells us, some changes are already taking effect based on decisions made in 2022.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If a carrier, shipper, receiver or broker tries to coerce you into violating the regulations, document the coercive act, call 888-368-7238 or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Oklahoma City East TA. That’s at Exit 142 on Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.