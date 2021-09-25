FMCSA official hears from truckers at GBATS

Land Line Now, Sept. 24, 2021.
Today at GBATS, OOIDA is holding a town hall for truckers that includes Joe DeLorenzo of FMCSA, who is there to answer truckers’ questions.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA official fields questions at town hall at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. A man caught on video catching free rides on trucks in Georgia could get a free ride to jail. And a suspect who tried to get a leg up on his victim before the long arm of the law caught up with him.
II. Learning the ropes in trucking early
Imagine having a 9-year-old boy as your boss – a boss who’s still learning his multiplication and division. One trucker in Alabama doesn’t have to imagine it, because it’s his reality. We’ll have an encore of our earlier story.
III. The Spirit at GBATS
Marty Ellis has been having some fun, including at a Special Olympics convoy last weekend, one that he’s been involved in for a very long time. And right now, he’s at the Guilty By Association Truck Show.
IV. Town hall at GBATS features FMCSA’s DeLorenzo
Today at the Guilty By Association Truck Show, OOIDA is holding a town hall for truckers that includes Joe DeLorenzo of FMCSA, who is there to answer truckers’ questions and listen to their comments. We’ll have some highlights.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. That takes place at 4 State Trucks at Exit 4 off interstate 44 in Joplin, Mo.
