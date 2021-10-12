FMCSA official: Clearinghouse top issue

Land Line Now, Oct. 11, 2021.
The recent Guilty By Association Truck Show included the FMCSA’s director of enforcement and compliance answering truckers’ questions.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Trucking employment numbers continue to rebound from pandemic losses. Navistar faces lawsuit over May data breach. And there’s just one thing that can relieve the pain of losing a wallet, even if it’s 47 years late.
II. FMCSA’s DeLorenzo on clearinghouse, hours of service and more
The Guilty By Association Truck Show held recently in Joplin, Mo., wasn’t all fun and games. The event also included a town hall meeting featuring the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s director of enforcement and compliance.
III. The betterment clause and your truck
If you’ve had to make an insurance claim on an old piece of equipment, you might be familiar with something called the betterment clause. We’ll explain what you need to know about it.
IV. Autonomous trucks, electric vehicles and staged crashes
Federal officials and some industrial and tech concerns are working hard to bring autonomous and electric trucks to market – or even require them. Meanwhile, a case in Louisiana has highlighted the problem with staged wrecks in trucking.
