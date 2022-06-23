FMCSA nominee passes confirmation vote

The FMCSA is one step closer to having a Senate-confirmed leader. We’ll discuss that – plus a call by OOIDA for more flexibility from a federal agency that rarely interacts with truckers – with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.
Listen to our full show
The FMCSA is one step closer to having a Senate-confirmed leader. We’ll discuss that – plus a call by OOIDA for more flexibility from a federal agency that rarely interacts with truckers – with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, before Marty Ellis took the wheel of the OOIDA tour trailer, he worked in the bee industry. Marty joins us to discuss his time as a bee keeper and hauler. And another supply chain shortage due to extreme weather to tell you about, and it’s a spicy one. Stephen Petit with DAT discusses the latest freight trends and which regions and markets are most affected by the weather.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
As the average price of diesel nationwide jumps again, President Biden officially calls for a fuel tax holiday. Robin Hutcheson’s nomination to lead FMCSA moves one step closer to Senate confirmation. And when life gives you invasive crabs, you apparently make whiskey.
Being a bee hauler
Before Marty Ellis took the wheel of the OOIDA tour trailer, he worked in the bee industry. Marty joins us to discuss his time as a bee keeper and hauler.
The supply chain problem gets a little spicy
Another supply chain shortage due to extreme weather to tell you about, and it’s a spicy one. Stephen Petit with DAT discusses the latest freight trends and which regions and markets are most affected by the weather.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The CVSA is hosting a webinar designed to help people navigate the organization’s redesigned emergency declarations website. The webinar is at 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday, June 24. You can register here.
- ATRI recently ranked the impact on truckers at major highway interchanges across the country. Click here to see the results of that survey.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Wheeling, W.Va. That’s at Exit 11 off Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- Read more about the SEC proposal: OOIDA: Truckers need flexibility with SEC’s climate-related disclosure proposal. Or you can read OOIDA’s submitted comments for the SEC’s proposed rule addressing climate-related disclosuresfor investors.