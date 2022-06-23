FMCSA nominee passes confirmation vote

The FMCSA is one step closer to having a Senate-confirmed leader. We’ll discuss that – plus a call by OOIDA for more flexibility from a federal agency that rarely interacts with truckers – with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

The FMCSA is one step closer to having a Senate-confirmed leader. We’ll discuss that – plus a call by OOIDA for more flexibility from a federal agency that rarely interacts with truckers – with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, before Marty Ellis took the wheel of the OOIDA tour trailer, he worked in the bee industry. Marty joins us to discuss his time as a bee keeper and hauler. And another supply chain shortage due to extreme weather to tell you about, and it’s a spicy one. Stephen Petit with DAT discusses the latest freight trends and which regions and markets are most affected by the weather.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

As the average price of diesel nationwide jumps again, President Biden officially calls for a fuel tax holiday. Robin Hutcheson’s nomination to lead FMCSA moves one step closer to Senate confirmation. And when life gives you invasive crabs, you apparently make whiskey.

Being a bee hauler

The supply chain problem gets a little spicy

