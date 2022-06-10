FMCSA nominee on the hot seat

There was a lot of trucking talk Wednesday on Capitol Hill. We go into greater detail on Robin Hutcheson’s nomination hearing for FMCSA administrator, where there was a lot of chatter about a perceived “driver shortage.” That was in the Senate. In the House, a separate hearing on roadway safety delved into the truck parking crisis.

We go into greater detail on Robin Hutcheson’s nomination hearing for FMCSA administrator, where there was a lot of chatter about a perceived “driver shortage.” Meanwhile, in the House, a separate hearing on roadway safety delved into the truck parking crisis. Also, while Hutcheson’s comments about the so-called driver shortage grabbed headlines, she was also asked about a number of other important issues. And a new law in Colorado would give owner-operators access to occupational accident insurance, while a new law in Oklahoma permits the use of fully autonomous vehicles on state roadways.

FMCSA is looking to define what a broker is – and they’re asking the public for help. The short-term outlook for prices at the pump looks pretty grim. And the two big trucking events going on right now as we speak.

Senators pepper questions with hot-button trucking issues

While Robin Hutcheson’s comments about the so-called driver shortage have grabbed headlines, she was also asked about a number of other important issues during her confirmation hearing to head the FMCSA.

Colorado truckers can now get occupational accident insurance

A new law in Colorado would give owner-operators access to occupational accident insurance. Meanwhile, a new law in Oklahoma permits the use of fully autonomous vehicles on state roadways.

