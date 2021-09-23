FMCSA nominee on detention time, under-21 drivers and automation

Land Line Now, Sept. 22, 2021.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The nominee for FMCSA administration fields wide range of questions at confirmation hearing. The bipartisan infrastructure deal faces another hurdle due to infighting among Democrats. And a trio of companies team up to bring autonomous truck deliveries to the Lone Star State.
II. IFTA, IRP, UCR and more
For any motor carrier, some things are simply not options. That includes an alphabet soup of terms – IFTA, IRP, UCR and HUT. So what are they, how do they work, and what do you need to do to comply so you can stay on the road?
III. Pandemic driver disruptions
There’s no dispute that the driver pool has been disrupted since the pandemic began. We’ll offer some perspective on the spot market side of things – and break down the latest numbers and trends in the van, reefer and flatbed markets.
IV. FMCSA nominee takes on big trucking issues
FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi is taking the next step toward an official Senate stamp of approval as the administrator for the agency. We’ll explain what she had to say on some top issues during a hearing today.
