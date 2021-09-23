Contact Us

FMCSA nominee on detention time, under-21 drivers and automation

September 22, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Sept. 22, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi is taking a step toward Senate confirmation as administrator for the agency. We’ll explain what she had to say.

Meera Joshi, FMCSA

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The nominee for FMCSA administration fields wide range of questions at confirmation hearing. The bipartisan infrastructure deal faces another hurdle due to infighting among Democrats. And a trio of companies team up to bring autonomous truck deliveries to the Lone Star State.

II. IFTA, IRP, UCR and more

For any motor carrier, some things are simply not options. That includes an alphabet soup of terms – IFTA, IRP, UCR and HUT. So what are they, how do they work, and what do you need to do to comply so you can stay on the road?

III. Pandemic driver disruptions

There’s no dispute that the driver pool has been disrupted since the pandemic began. We’ll offer some perspective on the spot market side of things – and break down the latest numbers and trends in the van, reefer and flatbed markets.

IV. FMCSA nominee takes on big trucking issues

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi is taking the next step toward an official Senate stamp of approval as the administrator for the agency. We’ll explain what she had to say on some top issues during a hearing today.

