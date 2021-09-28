FMCSA nominee answers tough questions about trucking

Land Line Now, Sept. 27, 2021.

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing. And Joshi fielded a lot of questions. We’ll bring you her answers.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Details about vaccine mandate for federal contractors come into focus. Voting deadline on bipartisan infrastructure bill gets pushed back. And sights and sounds from the Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo.

II. Joshi fields tough questions at FMCSA confirmation hearing

Last week, Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing for the top job at FMCSA. And while she shared the stage with three nominees for other positions, Joshi got the most questions. We’ll bring you her answers.

III. Protecting your truck from winter’s wrath

When Old Man Winter comes to visit, your truck could very well become a casualty. And when it comes to insurance, that can leave you out in the cold. But there are ways to protect yourself and your investment. We’ll explain what they are.

IV. Burnouts, truck drags and the FMCSA – Fun and more at GBATS

We usually end our show talking about some of the most serious issues in the industry. But today, we’re going to talk about some fun – all the events and good times from the recent Guilty By Association Truck Show.

