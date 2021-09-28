FMCSA nominee answers tough questions about trucking

Land Line Now, Sept. 27, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing. And Joshi fielded a lot of questions. We’ll bring you her answers.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Details about vaccine mandate for federal contractors come into focus. Voting deadline on bipartisan infrastructure bill gets pushed back. And sights and sounds from the Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo.
II. Joshi fields tough questions at FMCSA confirmation hearing
Last week, Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing for the top job at FMCSA. And while she shared the stage with three nominees for other positions, Joshi got the most questions. We’ll bring you her answers.
III. Protecting your truck from winter’s wrath
When Old Man Winter comes to visit, your truck could very well become a casualty. And when it comes to insurance, that can leave you out in the cold. But there are ways to protect yourself and your investment. We’ll explain what they are.
IV. Burnouts, truck drags and the FMCSA – Fun and more at GBATS
We usually end our show talking about some of the most serious issues in the industry. But today, we’re going to talk about some fun – all the events and good times from the recent Guilty By Association Truck Show.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If a carrier, shipper, receiver or broker coerces you to violate the regulations, document the coercive act, call 888-368-7238 or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Salina, Kan. That’s at Exit 252 off Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can listen to the Senate confirmation hearings from last week here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.