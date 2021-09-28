Contact Us

FMCSA nominee answers tough questions about trucking

September 27, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Sept. 27, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing. And Joshi fielded a lot of questions. We’ll bring you her answers.

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi
Meera Joshi

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Details about vaccine mandate for federal contractors come into focus. Voting deadline on bipartisan infrastructure bill gets pushed back. And sights and sounds from the Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo.

II. Joshi fields tough questions at FMCSA confirmation hearing

Last week, Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing for the top job at FMCSA. And while she shared the stage with three nominees for other positions, Joshi got the most questions. We’ll bring you her answers.

III. Protecting your truck from winter’s wrath

When Old Man Winter comes to visit, your truck could very well become a casualty. And when it comes to insurance, that can leave you out in the cold. But there are ways to protect yourself and your investment. We’ll explain what they are.

IV. Burnouts, truck drags and the FMCSA – Fun and more at GBATS

We usually end our show talking about some of the most serious issues in the industry. But today, we’re going to talk about some fun – all the events and good times from the recent Guilty By Association Truck Show.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • If a carrier, shipper, receiver or broker coerces you to violate the regulations, document the coercive act, call 888-368-7238 or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.
  • Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Salina, Kan. That’s at Exit 252 off Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • You can listen to the Senate confirmation hearings from last week here.
  • Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.

 

Related Podcasts

GBATS

FMCSA official hears from truckers at GBATS

Today at GBATS, OOIDA is holding a town hall for truckers that includes Joe DeLorenzo of FMCSA, who is there to answer truckers’ questions.

September 24

freight rates

Rates are up, and shippers are unhappy

Rates are rising. That’s good news for truckers, but shippers aren’t happy, so they’re pursuing a policy that would be bad news for truckers.

September 23

Meera Joshi, FMCSA

FMCSA nominee on detention time, under-21 drivers and automation

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi is taking a step toward Senate confirmation as administrator for the agency. We’ll explain what she had to say.

September 22

California speed limit

California speed limit bill passes

A bill passed by state lawmakers means in California the speed limit will no longer be set using the national standard 85th percentile rule.

September 21

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

FMCSA nominee answers tough questions about trucking

FMCSA official hears from truckers at GBATS

Rates are up, and shippers are unhappy

FMCSA nominee on detention time, under-21 drivers and automation

California speed limit bill passes