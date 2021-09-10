Contact Us

FMCSA gives states truck safety cash

September 9, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Sept. 9, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The FMCSA is giving states truck safety money to update their technology, to improve their compliance with federal CDL standards, and more.

FMCSA HOS crash not your fault? then lose it

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A new Biden administration executive order sets a large vaccine mandate. The long arm of the law catches up with two truckers who knew better. And sorry, flower girls – there’s a new wedding tradition in town and it brought beer.

II. FMCSA grants $76 million to states

The FMCSA is giving states money for truck safety, the IRS is giving some truckers a better tax break, and yet another carrier wants an exemption from driver training rules.

III. Speed camera, speed radar and setting speed limits

Michigan lawmakers may OK speed cameras in work zones; Pennsylvania may let local cops use speed radar; and California could change how they set speed limits. We’ll have information about upcoming truck shows.

IV. How CVSA affects you

FMCSA sets trucking regulations. But if you’re put out of service, the officer likely followed out of service criteria written by the CVSA. We’ll tell you what happened at that group’s recent meeting and how it might affect you.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

drug test

Drug test system latest victim of COVID

COVID-19 has affected nearly everything, but it’s affecting more than you know. Among those things is how you get an alcohol or drug test.

September 08

Truck parking amendment introduced to infrastructure bill

Will truck parking finally get some cash?

Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget, including yet more money for transportation. But will truck parking finally get some attention?

September 07

tanker driver shortage

Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Earlier this year, some predicted a qualified driver shortage could lead to a fuel shortage. We’ll revisit our roundtable discussion.

September 06

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida: How you can help

Truckers who want to help out in a crisis like Hurricane Ida have few realistic options. Now an organization offers a way they can help.

September 03

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

FMCSA gives states truck safety cash

Drug test system latest victim of COVID

Will truck parking finally get some cash?

Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Hurricane Ida: How you can help