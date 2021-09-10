FMCSA gives states truck safety cash

Land Line Now, Sept. 9, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
The FMCSA is giving states truck safety money to update their technology, to improve their compliance with federal CDL standards, and more.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A new Biden administration executive order sets a large vaccine mandate. The long arm of the law catches up with two truckers who knew better. And sorry, flower girls – there’s a new wedding tradition in town and it brought beer.
II. FMCSA grants $76 million to states
The FMCSA is giving states money for truck safety, the IRS is giving some truckers a better tax break, and yet another carrier wants an exemption from driver training rules.
III. Speed camera, speed radar and setting speed limits
Michigan lawmakers may OK speed cameras in work zones; Pennsylvania may let local cops use speed radar; and California could change how they set speed limits. We’ll have information about upcoming truck shows.
IV. How CVSA affects you
FMCSA sets trucking regulations. But if you’re put out of service, the officer likely followed out of service criteria written by the CVSA. We’ll tell you what happened at that group’s recent meeting and how it might affect you.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The American Transportation Research Institute has opened up its Top Industry Issues Survey to the public. You can take the survey here through Oct. 15.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA Express in Hot Springs, S.D. That’s at U.S. 18 and state Route 79. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get the details on FMCSA’s grants to improve commercial motor vehicle safety.
- Read more on the IRS plan to increase the per diem rate.
- You can comment here on the Oak Harbor Freight Lines exemption request.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.