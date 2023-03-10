FMCSA eyes changes to rules for brokers

The FMCSA has taken several actions regarding brokers and rules related to them. And OOIDA has added its own comments to the debate as well.

The FMCSA has taken several actions regarding brokers and rules related to them. And OOIDA has added its own comments to the debate as well. Also, an OOIDA member that’s been behind the wheel for 50 years is being recognized once again with not one but two honors. Candy Bass talks about being named to the MATS Wall of Fame for 2023 and as one of the three finalists for Driver of the Year for Women in Trucking. And more states are getting on the bandwagon of requiring motorists to move over for any vehicle stopped at the roadside. We’ll get the details from our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

OOIDA keeps the pressure on FMCSA for broker oversight in new formal comments. There’s been another train crash involving a truck. And the Mid-America Trucking Show announces another member of its 2023 Wall of Fame class.

