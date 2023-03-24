Contact Us

FMCSA eyes action on broker transparency

March 23, 2023

Action on broker transparency may be in the works. And it could address some significant problems faced by small business truckers. Also, a class that details the ins and outs of becoming an owner-operator is now available online thanks to OOIDA. The OOIDA Foundation’s research analyst, Andrew King, talks about the Truck to Success program. And state lawmakers from Maryland to California are reviewing rule changes that show little tolerance for price gouging.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Now online: Truck to Success.

24:03 – Finally – possible action on broker transparency.

38:47 – Price gouging in lawmakers’ sights.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

We’re tracking two big stories today: The secretary of transportation makes some headlines during Senate testimony, addressing lackluster participation in the Under-21 pilot program. Secretary Pete Buttigieg also talked about truck parking. And we’re getting closer to a proposal regarding broker transparency.

Now online: Truck to Success

A seminar that details the ins and outs of becoming an owner operator is now available online thanks to OOIDA. The OOIDA Foundation’s research analyst, Andrew King, talks about the Truck to Success program.

Finally – possible action on broker transparency

Action on broker transparency may be in the works. And it could address some of the biggest problems with broker-carrier relationships. We’ll discuss that – and the latest on autonomous trucks – with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Price gouging in lawmakers’ sights

State lawmakers from Maryland to California are reviewing rule changes that show little tolerance for merchants who take advantage of circumstances such as a power outage or hurricane, to jack up the price of goods, including fuel. Meanwhile, the governor of Massachusetts has put out a spending blueprint that includes hundreds of millions for transportation.

