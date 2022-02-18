FMCSA adds to emergency declaration

Several times over the length of the pandemic, The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has changed its emergency declaration – especially in regard to what freight is covered. And now, the agency has done it again.

Listen to our full show

Several times over the length of the pandemic, the FMCSA has changed its emergency declaration – especially in regard to what freight is covered. And now, the agency has done it again. Also, billions of new federal dollars for safety programs is expected to boost the pursuit of automated ticket cameras. Meanwhile, a new law speeds Ohio toward the use of open road tolling. And Congress is once again kicking the can down the road on annual spending bills that were due five months ago – and their decision is having a direct impact on the nation’s highways.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Ottawa police say a plan of action is now in place to end the Freedom Convoy protest. A pilot is dead after his two-engine plane crashed into a tractor trailer in North Carolina. And more details are known about the lawsuit against FMCSA over its hours-of-service changes.

Ticket cameras to get a boost

Billions of new federal dollars for safety programs is expected to boost the pursuit of automated enforcement cameras. Meanwhile, a new law speeds Ohio toward the use of open road tolling.

Spending bill delay hurts highways

Congress is once again kicking the can down the road on annual spending bills that were due five months ago – and their decision is having a direct impact on the nation’s highways.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information