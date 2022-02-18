FMCSA adds to emergency declaration

Several times over the length of the pandemic, The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has changed its emergency declaration – especially in regard to what freight is covered. And now, the agency has done it again.
Listen to our full show
Several times over the length of the pandemic, the FMCSA has changed its emergency declaration – especially in regard to what freight is covered. And now, the agency has done it again. Also, billions of new federal dollars for safety programs is expected to boost the pursuit of automated ticket cameras. Meanwhile, a new law speeds Ohio toward the use of open road tolling. And Congress is once again kicking the can down the road on annual spending bills that were due five months ago – and their decision is having a direct impact on the nation’s highways.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
Ottawa police say a plan of action is now in place to end the Freedom Convoy protest. A pilot is dead after his two-engine plane crashed into a tractor trailer in North Carolina. And more details are known about the lawsuit against FMCSA over its hours-of-service changes.
Ticket cameras to get a boost
Billions of new federal dollars for safety programs is expected to boost the pursuit of automated enforcement cameras. Meanwhile, a new law speeds Ohio toward the use of open road tolling.
Spending bill delay hurts highways
Congress is once again kicking the can down the road on annual spending bills that were due five months ago – and their decision is having a direct impact on the nation’s highways.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You can find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccination by entering a ZIP code into the website org, by texting your ZIP code to 438829, or by calling 800-232-0233.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in West Memphis, Ark. That’s at Exit 280 off Interstate 40 and Exit 4 off Interstate 55. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- FMCSA has added automobiles and parts to its list of loads that qualify under its COVID-19 emergency declaration. Read more here.
- Safety groups say the FMCSA acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” when it updated the hours-of-service regulations. OOIDA says the changes are “common sense.” Get the details here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.