FMCSA acting chief: Parking a priority

Robin Hutcheson had been relatively quiet since taking over as acting administrator at FMCSA in January, but that changed at the Mid-America Trucking Show. Hutcheson took part in several events and made several headlines, providing timelines for several programs. Also, what do elevated levels of iron and silicon mean for your engine? You’d likely never know unless you’re running routine oil analysis checks. And Connecticut has joined the list of states considering a fuel tax holiday for at least some drivers; meanwhile, Michigan is easing fuel taxes for timber haulers in the Upper Peninsula.

Diesel prices bounce back up after one week of declines. FMCSA says it’ll use its budget to invest in trucking. And a truck driver in New York might just be the luckiest man alive.

What oil analysis can show you

What do elevated levels of iron and silicon mean for your engine? You’d likely never know unless you’re running routine oil analysis checks. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac breaks down an actual report he put together that shows some abnormalities that raised red flags for him. We’ll bring you what he found out, and how it saved its owner a lot of potential headaches and money.

Another state eyes fuel tax holiday

Connecticut has joined the list of states considering a fuel tax holiday for at least some drivers; meanwhile, Michigan is easing fuel taxes for timber haulers in the Upper Peninsula.

