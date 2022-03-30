Contact Us
FMCSA acting chief: Parking a priority

March 29, 2022

Robin Hutcheson had been relatively quiet since taking over as acting administrator at FMCSA in January, but that changed at the Mid-America Trucking Show. Hutcheson took part in several events and made several headlines, providing timelines for several programs.

Listen to our full show

Also, what do elevated levels of iron and silicon mean for your engine? You'd likely never know unless you're running routine oil analysis checks. And Connecticut has joined the list of states considering a fuel tax holiday for at least some drivers; meanwhile, Michigan is easing fuel taxes for timber haulers in the Upper Peninsula.

Diesel prices bounce back up after one week of declines. FMCSA says it’ll use its budget to invest in trucking. And a truck driver in New York might just be the luckiest man alive.

What oil analysis can show you

What do elevated levels of iron and silicon mean for your engine? You’d likely never know unless you’re running routine oil analysis checks. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac breaks down an actual report he put together that shows some abnormalities that raised red flags for him. We’ll bring you what he found out, and how it saved its owner a lot of potential headaches and money.

Another state eyes fuel tax holiday

Connecticut has joined the list of states considering a fuel tax holiday for at least some drivers; meanwhile, Michigan is easing fuel taxes for timber haulers in the Upper Peninsula.

Convoy

tickets

Tickets, warnings and inspections – some advice

When is a ticket not a ticket? When it’s warning. We’ll discuss tickets, warnings, inspections with Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA.

March 28

MATS 2022 mid-america trucking show

Chrome, paint, vinyl and mods at MATS

From chrome, paint and other mods to new tech and equipment, there’s a lot to look at and learn about at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

March 25

LEFT LANE

One left lane rule falls, another still alive

New Mexico’s governor has vetoed a left lane rule, and Virginia’s governor will soon have a chance to sign one that’s sparked controversy.

March 24

fuel tax diesel prices diesel fuel highway sign

Fuel tax holiday closer in four states

A diesel prices continue at historic levels, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia are close to passing a fuel tax holiday.

March 23

