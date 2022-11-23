Flu coming back with a vengeance

For the past two years, we’ve had a bit of a break from one of the more common seasonal illnesses – influenza. But that may be coming to an end. Looking ahead, COVID-19 and flu are both expected to spread during fall and winter. So how do you protect yourself and your family? And what do you do if you get the flu this winter?

For the past two years, we've had a bit of a break from one of the more common seasonal illnesses – influenza. But that may be coming to an end. We'll have some advice. Also, there are lots of ways you can pretty up your rig, but few things have as much impact as paint. However, whether it's a traditional paint scheme or something more ornate, you now have an option – vinyl wraps. And over the past few years, OOIDA has been a lynchpin in a multiple-state effort to address nonconsensual towing. We'll discuss those efforts as part of our series marking OOIDA's 50th anniversary.

Diesel prices continue ticking downward. OOIDA minces no words in opposition to FMCSA’s proposal on unique electronic IDs. And the final numbers from OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops telethon are in.

Paint vs. vinyl wraps

There are lots of ways you can pretty up your rig, but few things have as much impact as paint. However, whether it’s a traditional paint scheme or something more ornate, you now have an option – vinyl wraps. We’ll talk with Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.

Fixing the non-consensual towing problem

Over the past few years, OOIDA has been a lynchpin in a multi-state effort to address non-consensual towing. OOIDA’s Doug Morris handles state affairs for the Association, and as part of our series to mark OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we spoke with him about the problem and what solutions have been put in place to deal with it.

