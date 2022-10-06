Florida hurricane recovery: What you need to know

Truckers are known for their generosity during times of great need. And even though your instinct is to help the people of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, there are some things you should know first. We’ll have the details. But first, the spotlight on the truck parking shortage has never been brighter. New developments at a recent National Coalition of Truck Parking suggest we’ve never been closer to getting something real done on the national level.

A new program seeks changes to the inspection process to adapt to autonomous trucks. Could all future vehicles include alcohol impairment detection systems? And hitching a ride on a tractor-trailer is never a good idea, but it’s an even worse idea when you hop on right before the interstate.

Florida and freight rates

Rates into Florida are increasing. We’ll get the latest on how the effects from Hurricane Ian are affecting the freight market from Stephen Petit of DAT.

Driver mental health

Marty Ellis is talking with truck drivers about their mental health – what sort of problems they’re having with it, how they’re coping, and what they can do about it.

