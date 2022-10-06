Florida hurricane recovery: What you need to know

Truckers are known for their generosity during times of great need. And even though your instinct is to help the people of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, there are some things you should know first. We’ll have the details. But first, the spotlight on the truck parking shortage has never been brighter. New developments at a recent National Coalition of Truck Parking suggest we’ve never been closer to getting something real done on the national level.
Listen to our full show
Even though your instinct is to help the people of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, there are some things you should know first. Also, new developments at a recent National Coalition of Truck Parking suggest we’ve never been closer to getting something real done on the national level. Rates into Florida are increasing. We’ll get the latest on how the effects from Hurricane Ian are affecting the freight market from Stephen Petits of DAT. And Marty Ellis is talking with truck drivers about their mental health – what sort of problems they’re having with it, how they’re coping, and what they can do about it.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A new program seeks changes to the inspection process to adapt to autonomous trucks. Could all future vehicles include alcohol impairment detection systems? And hitching a ride on a tractor-trailer is never a good idea, but it’s an even worse idea when you hop on right before the interstate.
Florida and freight rates
Rates into Florida are increasing. We’ll get the latest on how the effects from Hurricane Ian are affecting the freight market from Stephen Petit of DAT.
Driver mental health
Marty Ellis is talking with truck drivers about their mental health – what sort of problems they’re having with it, how they’re coping, and what they can do about it.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- ATRI has launched the 2022 Top Industry Issues Survey. Industry stakeholders can take the survey here. The deadline is Oct. 7.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Show and Shine for a Special Kind at the St. Joe State Park in Park Hills, Mo. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- For more information on disaster relief loads visit the FEMA website.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.