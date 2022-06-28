Fixing supply chain problems

The results are in after a six-month-long survey into supply chain issues in Missouri. OOIDA President Todd Spencer talks about the supply chain task force and the report that takes a look at potential improvements and solutions.
Listen to our full show
The results are in after a six-month-long survey into supply chain issues in Missouri. OOIDA President Todd Spencer talks about the supply chain task force and the report that takes a look at potential improvements and solutions. Also, it’s important to be proactive when it comes to insurance. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss the importance of protecting yourself before and after a claim. And every year, Congress has one duty called for by the Constitution – to essentially pay the bills. And that process is underway right now.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The injunction against California’s AB5 law from going into effect will hold for at least a few more months. The report from Missouri’s Supply Chain Task Force is in. And the Citizen Driver nomination deadline is fast approaching.
Protecting yourself when you have a claim
It’s important to be proactive when it comes to insurance. Senior Correspondent Ashley Blackford speaks with the experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about the importance of protecting yourself before and after a claim.
Congress paying the bills
Every year, Congress has one duty called for by the Constitution – to essentially pay the bills. And that process is under way right now.
