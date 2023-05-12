Congress heard from OOIDA and others about the challenges truck drivers have faced in trying to keep the supply chain moving. And the conversation included truck parking, speed limiters, driver compensation and more. Also, mental health and personal security for truck drivers are the topics of two new courses from Carriers Edge. We’ll find out what the courses consist of and what drivers can expect learn. And state legislatures across the country are modifying move over laws, and in most cases, expanding the vehicles covered by those laws.

The fight against FMCSA’s speed limiter mandate continues. A man in North Carolina will spend 6 months in prison over a PPP loan. And more truck parking is planned for Illinois.

Educating drivers on mental health and more

Fixing problems in the supply chain

Who to move over for, and when

