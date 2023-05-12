Congress heard from OOIDA and others about the challenges truck drivers have faced in trying to keep the supply chain moving. And the conversation included truck parking, speed limiters, driver compensation and more. Also, mental health and personal security for truck drivers are the topics of two new courses from Carriers Edge. We’ll find out what the courses consist of and what drivers can expect learn. And state legislatures across the country are modifying move over laws, and in most cases, expanding the vehicles covered by those laws.
10:12– Educating drivers on mental health
24:52 – Fixing problems in the supply chain
39:36 – Who to move over for, and when
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- FMCSA is asking for public input on an exemption request from the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. Comments must be received on or before June 12.
- You can take the full Truck to Success seminar online here.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Strawberry Jam and Chrome Festival in Stillwell, Okla. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find out more about CarriersEdge on their website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The fight against FMCSA’s speed limiter mandate continues. A man in North Carolina will spend 6 months in prison over a PPP loan. And more truck parking is planned for Illinois.
Educating drivers on mental health and more
Mental health and personal security for truck drivers are the topics of two new courses from Carriers Edge. We’ll find out what the courses consist of and what drivers can expect learn.
Fixing problems in the supply chain
Congress heard from OOIDA and others about the challenges truck drivers have faced in trying to keep the supply chain moving. And the conversation included truck parking, speed limiters, driver compensation and more.
Who to move over for, and when
State legislatures across the country are modifying move over laws, and in most cases, expanding the vehicles covered by those laws.