Contact Us

Fixing problems in the supply chain

May 11, 2023

|

Congress heard from OOIDA and others about the challenges truck drivers have faced in trying to keep the supply chain moving. And the conversation included truck parking, speed limiters, driver compensation and more. Also, mental health and personal security for truck drivers are the topics of two new courses from Carriers Edge. We’ll find out what the courses consist of and what drivers can expect learn. And state legislatures across the country are modifying move over laws, and in most cases, expanding the vehicles covered by those laws.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Educating drivers on mental health

24:52 – Fixing problems in the supply chain

39:36 – Who to move over for, and when

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The fight against FMCSA’s speed limiter mandate continues. A man in North Carolina will spend 6 months in prison over a PPP loan. And more truck parking is planned for Illinois.

Back to top

Educating drivers on mental health and more

Mental health and personal security for truck drivers are the topics of two new courses from Carriers Edge. We’ll find out what the courses consist of and what drivers can expect learn.

Back to top

Fixing problems in the supply chain

Congress heard from OOIDA and others about the challenges truck drivers have faced in trying to keep the supply chain moving. And the conversation included truck parking, speed limiters, driver compensation and more.

Back to top

Who to move over for, and when

State legislatures across the country are modifying move over laws, and in most cases, expanding the vehicles covered by those laws.

Back to top 

 

Related Podcasts

freight rates

Summer approaches, but rates slide

Van and reefer rates continue to slide into May. We’ll have more details on how rates are impacted by retailers positioning for summer.

May 10

speed limiters speed limiter

Call to Action: Stop speed limiter mandate

OOIDA has issued a Call to Action on a bill now in Congress, HR3039, that would prevent FMCSA from issuing a speed limiters requirement.

May 09

Supply Chain

Challenges in the supply chain

This week, a House panel will discuss challenges faced by the supply chain, including parking, speed limiters, detention time and more.

May 08

Rep. Josh Brecheen speed limiter

Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limiter plan

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen would stop the FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate from picking up any more speed.

May 05

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Fixing problems in the supply chain

Summer approaches, but rates slide

Call to Action: Stop speed limiter mandate

Challenges in the supply chain

Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limiter plan