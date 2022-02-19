Five nations investigate supply chain price gouging

The U.S. and four other nations are forming a task force to investigate possible price gouging in the supply chain. We’ll also have an update on the sunset of 3G cellphone service and its effect on ELDs.
Listen to our full show
From a state that won't do anything about predatory towing practices to another that's going to bat for truckers to get access to bathrooms at ports, we'll tell you who in recent news has been good and who's been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And Marty Ellis says vaccine mandates at the U.S.-Canada border; the planned convoy to D.C.; and the convoy and protests in Canada are all on truckers' minds.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The protest crackdown in Ottawa appears to have begun. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration expands its probe into Tesla, once again. And the acquisition that’s poised to shake up the reefer market.
Roses and Razzberries
From a state that won’t do anything about predatory towing practices to another that’s going to bat for truckers to get access to bathrooms at ports, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
Convoys, protests and vaccine mandates
Marty Ellis says vaccine mandates at the U.S.-Canada border, the planned convoy to D.C., and the convoy and protests in Canada are all on truckers’ minds.
