May is shaping up to be a good month for spot freight. Produce harvests are picking up and construction activity is on the rise. Also, truck drivers got a winning shout-out on Jeopardy recently. We’ll speak with a contestant who works with drivers and took a moment during the show to give thanks to our nation’s unsung heroes. And over the years, the medical card has become a particular bugaboo for some truck drivers. But Marty Ellis had an experience with his medical card that’s a new chapter in that tale.
9:43 – Truckers get a shout out on famous game show.
24:03 – Finally, a good month for spot freight.
38:47 – A new kind of trouble with a medical card.
The effort to keep FMCSA from issuing a speed limiter mandate reaches Capitol Hill. The cross-border vaccine mandate for Canadian and Mexican truckers is ending. And the U.S. region with the least truck parking availability may surprise you.
Truckers get a shout out on famous game show
Truck drivers got a winning shout-out on Jeopardy recently. We’ll speak with a contestant who works with drivers and took a moment during the show to give thanks to our nation’s unsung heroes.
Finally, a good month for spot freight
May is shaping up to be a good month for spot freight. Produce harvests are picking up and construction activity is on the rise. We’ll get the break down from Stephen Petit of DAT in today’s Market Update.
A new kind of trouble with a medical card
Over the years, the medical card has become a particular bugaboo for some truck drivers, with ever-tightening requirements, the tests that some physicians put you through, and so on. But Marty Ellis had an experience with his medical card that’s a new chapter in that tale.