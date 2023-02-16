Contact Us

Fighting the good fight against bad regs

February 15, 2023

|

Without OOIDA’s work over the past 50 years, there’s no telling how many bad ideas would have made their way into the regulations.

Listen to our full show

When it comes to regulation proposals in Washington, D.C., OOIDA has been fighting the good fight against bad one – and advocating for good ones for decades. The number of trucks posted on the DAT One network spikes. Plus, there are quite a few new truck shows on the calendar this year, which raises some interesting concerns.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

If you want to lower emissions, focus on congestion and truck parking, says Senate hearing witness; Women in Trucking’s incoming CEO says goals include adding diversity to trucking; and you’re going to start seeing more EV chargers on the road.

Spot market update

The number of trucks posted on the DAT One network spikes to a six-year high.

Truck show season approaching

There are quite a few new truck shows on the calendar this year, which raises some interesting concerns.

