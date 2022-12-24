Fighting for flexibility in hours of service

Our rundown of OOIDA’s biggest accomplishments in celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at hours of service. Through an onslaught of proposal and rulemakings, OOIDA has consistently had one goal at front of mind: providing truckers the flexibility to do their job. Todd Spencer, OOIDA president and CEO, and Collin Long, OOIDA director of government affairs, join us to talk about a complex issue that has taken on many shapes over the years.

Listen to our full show

Our rundown of OOIDA’s biggest accomplishments in celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at hours of service. Also, the American Transportation Research Institute has a new report that lays out the challenges associated with converting the nation over to a fully electric world. And this past weekend marked the annual Wreaths Across America event. We’ll speak with the president of a trucking and logistics company in Maine, who says he looks forward to this event to honor the nation’s fallen heroes every year.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A special Christmas newscast.

An electric future?

The American Transportation Research Institute has a new report that lays out the challenges associated with converting the nation over to a fully electric world. When it comes to the trucking industry, how would that affect the power grid and truck parking? Jeff Short, vice president of ATRI, shares what the report turned up along with some possible solutions.

Honoring our nation’s heroes

This past weekend marked the annual Wreaths Across America event. We’ll speak with the president of a trucking and logistics company in Maine, who says he looks forward to this event to honor the nation’s fallen heroes every year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information