Fighting Connecticut’s highway use tax

From a new highway-use tax in Connecticut to unscrupulous businesses looking to squeeze a little extra money out of you – as a trucker, it can feel like you’ve got a target on your back. Also, from a private company taking steps to directly address the shortage of truck parking to a city that won’t let trucks park in most places, we’ll find out who in the news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And Marty Ellis has been reading about some interesting figures regarding the fine amounts various states charge for speeding by commercial motor vehicles.

Breaking news, as OOIDA calls on the courts to pump the brakes on California’s AB5 law. National regulators express concerns about heavy electric vehicles. And a truck driver’s family needs some help honoring their late son.

From a private company taking steps to directly address the shortage of truck parking to a city that won’t let trucks park in most places, we’ll find out who in the news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Marty Ellis has been reading about some interesting figures regarding the fine amounts various states charge for speeding by commercial motor vehicles.

