Fighting against coercion of truckers

One of the biggest problems in trucking is the way some shippers, receivers, brokers and others coerce truckers into situations where they end up violating the regulations. Of course, if things go south, it’s the trucker who faces the consequences. However, OOIDA some years ago fought to get a regulation on the books to combat that. We’ll find out how it all happened from Jay Grimes of OOIDA.

FMCSA denies two exemption requests related to entry-level driver training. New hours-of-service waivers are in effect across three states over fuel supply problems. And… is a Freedom Convoy Part Deux in the works in Canada?

Loads were barely up and equipment was down on DAT’s MembersEdge load board. Land Line Now’s Ashley Blackford has the latest details on this week’s market update.

Marty Ellis has been playing Santa to a whole hospital full of kids before getting back on the road. We’ll discuss that – and some advice for his fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas – with the man who drives OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker.

