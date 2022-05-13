Few chances left to speak out on new EPA emissions plan

The EPA is proposing new nitrogen oxide standards for large trucks. And truckers have a limited time left to speak out on the proposal to the agency.

The EPA is proposing new nitrogen oxide standards for large trucks. And truckers have a limited time left to speak out on the proposal to the agency. Also, it’s one thing if the regulations allow you to do something. But in some cases, your carrier has a rule that goes beyond the regulations. So what are your options then? And a bill to give truckers access to occupational accident insurance in Colorado is a step away from becoming law. Meanwhile, two states have acted to end ticket quotas.

OOIDA issues a call to action about proposed emissions changes the Association says are “problematic.” The GOT Truckers Act gets another co-sponsor. And another trucker movie is in the works.

