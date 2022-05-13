Few chances left to speak out on new EPA emissions plan

The EPA is proposing new nitrogen oxide standards for large trucks. And truckers have a limited time left to speak out on the proposal to the agency.
OOIDA issues a call to action about proposed emissions changes the Association says are “problematic.” The GOT Truckers Act gets another co-sponsor. And another trucker movie is in the works.
When the carrier and the regs say different things
It’s one thing if the regulations allow you to do something. But in some cases, your carrier has a rule that goes beyond the regulations. So what are your options then?
Occupational accident bill close to becoming law
A bill to give truckers access to occupational accident insurance in Colorado is a step away from becoming law; meanwhile, two states have acted to end ticket quotas.
