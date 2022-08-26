Factoring group works to make system better

If you rely on factoring to keep your business going, you’re not alone. And while the practice can be quite helpful, there are lots of landmines to avoid. Tania Daniel, executive director of the International Factoring Association, joins the show to talk about what her organization is doing to make the system work for everyone.

Listen to our full show

If you rely on factoring to keep your business going, you’re not alone. The director of a factoring group joins us to discuss what her organization is doing to make things better. Also, yet another organization is asking FMCSA for an exemption to the entry-level driver training requirements. Meanwhile, a group of carriers is making yet another attempt at getting hair testing results included in FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. And counties in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas will have ballot questions this fall covering various sales and property taxes – as well as bonds – to pay for transportation work.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California has started reaching out to truckers about Assembly Bill 5. There’s a positive development about the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act in the House. And the state trying something new with bridge tolls – they’re actually lowering them.

Yet another attempt to skirt driver training rules

Yet another organization is asking FMCSA for an exemption to the entry-level driver training requirements. And OOIDA, not surprisingly, has something to say about that. Meanwhile, a group of carriers is making yet another attempt at getting hair testing results included in FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

Local road funding on ballots

Counties in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas will have ballot questions this fall covering various sales and property taxes – as well as bonds – to pay for transportation work.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information