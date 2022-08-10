Factoring company back, but some problems remain

We reported recently on problems that some truckers were having with a factoring company that had some carriers essentially shutting down. Now, the situation has changed. But understanding what happened here might help some truckers avoid similar problems.
We reported recently on problems that some truckers were having with a factoring company that had some carriers essentially shutting down. Now, the situation has changed. But understanding what happened here might help some truckers avoid similar problems. Also, later this month, CVSA will conduct its annual Brake Safety Week. In addition, the expiration date on an important pandemic related exemption is coming up as well. So what do you need to know? And Indiana lawmakers are moving on plans to provide relief from higher costs – including fuel tax relief. Meanwhile, an effort to provide tax relief for some Massachusetts residents has been derailed.
The average price for a gallon of diesel keep on going down. A new law should help spur growth in the U.S. semiconductor industry. And it’s back to court for Schneider as it fights a wage misclassification lawsuit.
Brake Safety Week coming up soon
Later this month, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, or CVSA, will conduct its annual Brake Safety Week. In addition, the expiration date on an important pandemic related exemption is coming up as well. So what do you need to know?
States wrangle with tax relief
Indiana state lawmakers are moving forward with multiple plans to provide relief from higher costs for goods and services – including fuel tax relief. Meanwhile, an effort to provide tax relief for some Massachusetts residents has been derailed.
