EPA gives go-ahead to California’s move toward all electric trucks

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California gets the green light to impose an even stricter set of emissions standards. A new bill that would give truckers more access to overtime pay gets reintroduced. And an OOIDA life member had quite the week at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Clearing up the Clearinghouse

Confusion still surrounds FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. The supervisor of OOIDA’s CMCI drug testing consortium discusses the Clearinghouse and recent changes.

Covering MATS

What goes into Land Line Magazine? We’ll sit down with Managing Editor Jami Jones and Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski to discuss the double issue and how they covered the Mid-America Trucking Show.

EPA grants California a waiver

Late last week, the EPA took action on a California emissions regulation that could have a major impact on trucking. While we were at the Mid-America Trucking Show, we discussed the action and its impact with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and George O’Connor of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

