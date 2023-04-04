EPA gives go-ahead to California’s move toward all electric trucks

Late last week, the EPA took action on a California emissions regulation that could have a major impact on trucking. While we were at the Mid America Trucking Show, we discussed the action and its impact with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and George O’Connor of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, confusion still surrounds FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. The supervisor of OOIDA’s CMCI drug testing consortium discusses the Clearinghouse and recent changes. And what goes into Land Line Magazine? We’ll sit down with Managing Editor Jami Jones and Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski to discuss the double issue and how they covered the Mid-America Trucking Show.
9:43 – Clearing up the Clearinghouse.
38:47 – EPA grants California a waiver.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Clearing up the Clearinghouse
Covering MATS
EPA grants California a waiver
