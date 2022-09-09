Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

As FMCSA fields comments about the ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, could the agency be considering future changes using the relief as a model? Plus, details on the upcoming National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting.
Today’s News: The Port of Los Angeles announces new moves to tackle congestion
Plus, U.S. border officials are reporting a record meth bust and FMCSA removes an ELD from its list of approved devices.
OOIDA: Fighting for your rights for nearly 50 years
Having someone on your side fighting for your rights is vital in the trucking industry. OOIDA membership tells us what being a member means and what it offers.
Election Day in the Sunshine State
Voters in three Florida counties will decide whether they want to pay a little more to have better roads and bridges.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is looking for feedback on the 2050 statewide long-range transportation plan, called Beyond Mobility.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Kwik Trip in Kenosha, Wis. That’s at Exit 340 on Interstate 94. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.