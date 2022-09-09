Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

As FMCSA fields comments about the ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, could the agency be considering future changes using the relief as a model? Plus, details on the upcoming National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting.

Today’s News: The Port of Los Angeles announces new moves to tackle congestion

Plus, U.S. border officials are reporting a record meth bust and FMCSA removes an ELD from its list of approved devices.

OOIDA: Fighting for your rights for nearly 50 years

Having someone on your side fighting for your rights is vital in the trucking industry. OOIDA membership tells us what being a member means and what it offers.

Election Day in the Sunshine State

Voters in three Florida counties will decide whether they want to pay a little more to have better roads and bridges.

Listen to our entire show

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information