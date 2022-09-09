Contact Us
Emergency declaration – model for future relief?

September 8, 2022

As FMCSA fields comments about the ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, could the agency be considering future changes using the relief as a model? Plus, details on the upcoming National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting.

Today’s News: The Port of Los Angeles announces new moves to tackle congestion

Plus, U.S. border officials are reporting a record meth bust and FMCSA removes an ELD from its list of approved devices.

OOIDA: Fighting for your rights for nearly 50 years

Having someone on your side fighting for your rights is vital in the trucking industry. OOIDA membership tells us what being a member means and what it offers.

Election Day in the Sunshine State

Voters in three Florida counties will decide whether they want to pay a little more to have better roads and bridges.

Listen to our entire show

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

bridge toll Pennsylvania welcome sign, photo by Jimmy Emerson, DVM - Flickr

Fighting for truckers in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association has been busy fighting to guarantee better bathroom access for truckers, fighting for more truck parking, and fighting against an expansive tolling plan.

September 07

insurance gambling

“Insurance is like high stakes gambling”

If you want to know why your insurance rates seem to go up or down for no apparent reason, it might help to think of insurance as a whole as high stakes gambling.

September 06

OOIDA makes push to include truck parking in infrastructure plan

OOIDA president on how to improve trucking

Recently, OOIDA’s president joined us to talk about his history in the industry and to discuss some of the issues he’s been working on.

September 05

depression

Fighting depression among truckers

Trucking is a notoriously lonely job, and the levels of depression among the workforce reflect that. Dr. Mona Shattell wants to help.

September 02

