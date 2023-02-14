Contact Us

ELD warnings and red flags

February 13, 2023

|

When it comes to electronic logging devices there are some things to look out for. We’ll look into some of the red flags of ELDs.

Also, insurance companies often get calls from people asking to pause their insurance plans, but that isn't often allowed. We'll look at the impact canceling a policy can have and things you can do to save money. And over the past several weeks, the FMCSA has taken several ELDs off its list of compliant devices. But that raises some broader issues about the devices and how they're certified.

Another day, another bill dedicated to the trucking industry. The trucker at the center of a high-profile, deadly crash is being deported. And a rare motorcycle earns the title of most expensive ever sold.

Insurance companies often get calls from people asking to pause their insurance plans, but that isn’t often allowed. We’ll look at the impact canceling a policy can have and things you can do to save money.

Over the past several weeks, the FMCSA has taken several ELDs off its list of compliant devices. But that raises some broader issues about the devices and how they’re certified.

