ELD oversight: Congress holds FMCSA’s feet to the fire

ELD oversight, a place for coercion complaints and a closer look at truck leasing are all part of the proposed Senate infrastructure bill.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The bipartisan infrastructure bill gets buried in amendments. The results of this year’s Roadcheck are in. And a bear goes foraging for food in a Tennessee restaurant.

II. Survey to look at what trucks are out there

To figure out what trucks need in terms of highway infrastructure, it’s probably a good idea to know what exactly the trucks are going to be on the highways. Now, three federal agencies are preparing to conduct a survey to discover just that – and OOIDA says it could be good news for truckers.

III. Freight crunch on the West Coast?

The West Coast is experiencing a major freight crunch right now and owner-operators could reap the benefits.

IV. ELDs, coercion, leases all to get a look in infrastructure bill

While the infrastructure bill in the Senate is mostly about paving roads and building things, it also contains policy points that include an examination of truck leasing, coercion, ELD oversight and more. We’ll discuss the less-known aspects of the bill.

