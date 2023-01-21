Effort aims to prevent human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We’ll speak with two women who are working toward getting the trucking industry educated to recognize and report instances of this growing crime.
Listen to our full show
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We’ll speak with two women who are working toward getting the trucking industry educated to recognize and report instances of this growing crime. Also, if you are trying to get more horsepower or torque from your engine, you might inadvertently be causing a problem with your radiator. It happened to one trucker, who asked Bryan Martin for some advice on what to do. And the topic of showing courtesy to other truckers at truck stops is weighing on Marty Ellis’s mind. Meanwhile, a service gathering information on motor carriers has a few things wrong.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The U.S. trailer market is hot. Yet another state declares a fuel emergency. And sometimes it takes someone making a mistake for all of us to learn a lesson.
Horsepower and heat
If you are trying to get more horsepower or torque from your engine, you might inadvertently be causing a problem with your radiator. It happened to one trucker, who asked Bryan Martin for some advice on what to do. We’ll hear from the Boss Man from the Chrome Shop Mafia.
Truck stop courtesy
The topic of showing courtesy to other truckers at truck stops is weighing on Marty Ellis’s mind. Meanwhile, a service gathering information on motor carriers has a few things about those carriers flat wrong.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The deadline to apply for the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship program is Feb. 1. You can apply here.
- You can find the most recent chain laws for the U.S. here. And find Canada’s chain laws here.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA in San Antonio. That’s at Exit 583 on Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- For more information on how you can help prevent human trafficking visit the Truckers Against Trafficking website.
- Be sure to check out Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks. You can also email questions for Bryan.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.