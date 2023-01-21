Contact Us
MATS

Effort aims to prevent human trafficking

January 20, 2023

|

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We’ll speak with two women who are working toward getting the trucking industry educated to recognize and report instances of this growing crime.

Listen to our full show

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We'll speak with two women who are working toward getting the trucking industry educated to recognize and report instances of this growing crime. Also, if you are trying to get more horsepower or torque from your engine, you might inadvertently be causing a problem with your radiator. It happened to one trucker, who asked Bryan Martin for some advice on what to do. And the topic of showing courtesy to other truckers at truck stops is weighing on Marty Ellis's mind. Meanwhile, a service gathering information on motor carriers has a few things wrong.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The U.S. trailer market is hot. Yet another state declares a fuel emergency. And sometimes it takes someone making a mistake for all of us to learn a lesson.

Horsepower and heat

If you are trying to get more horsepower or torque from your engine, you might inadvertently be causing a problem with your radiator. It happened to one trucker, who asked Bryan Martin for some advice on what to do. We’ll hear from the Boss Man from the Chrome Shop Mafia.

Truck stop courtesy

The topic of showing courtesy to other truckers at truck stops is weighing on Marty Ellis’s mind. Meanwhile, a service gathering information on motor carriers has a few things about those carriers flat wrong.

