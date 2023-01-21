Effort aims to prevent human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We’ll speak with two women who are working toward getting the trucking industry educated to recognize and report instances of this growing crime.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We’ll speak with two women who are working toward getting the trucking industry educated to recognize and report instances of this growing crime. Also, if you are trying to get more horsepower or torque from your engine, you might inadvertently be causing a problem with your radiator. It happened to one trucker, who asked Bryan Martin for some advice on what to do. And the topic of showing courtesy to other truckers at truck stops is weighing on Marty Ellis’s mind. Meanwhile, a service gathering information on motor carriers has a few things wrong.

The U.S. trailer market is hot. Yet another state declares a fuel emergency. And sometimes it takes someone making a mistake for all of us to learn a lesson.

