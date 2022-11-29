Educating new members of Congress

A new Congress will soon take shape in our nation’s capital. That means new members who lack a basic understanding of the trucking industry. And that is a big opportunity.

Listen to our full show

A new Congress will soon take shape in our nation’s capital. That means new members who lack a basic understanding of the trucking industry. And that is a big opportunity. Also, air inflation systems are a convenience, but don’t overestimate them. While they can take some of the stress out of monitoring your trailer tires, they’re not going to do all the work for you. And we’re less than a month away from the first official day of winter, but many areas have already experienced bad weather, which often makes for less-than-ideal road conditions. We’ll discuss how inclement weather damage can impact your coverage.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The South is bracing for severe weather that could cause some major disruptions. Canada mulls over penalties for its new ELD regulations. And ‘tis the season for enforcement blitzes, apparently.

Tire inflation systems – not a cure all

Air inflation systems are a convenience, but don’t overestimate them. While they can take some of the stress out of monitoring your trailer tires, they’re not going to do all the work for you. Mike Steiner of Michelin explains what air inflation systems do, what they can’t do, and how best to use them.

Winter weather and your insurance

We’re less than a month away from the first official day of winter, but many areas have already experienced bad weather, which often makes for less-than-ideal road conditions. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talks about how damage from inclement weather can impact your coverage.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information