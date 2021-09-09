Contact Us

Drug test system latest victim of COVID

September 8, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Sept. 8, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

COVID-19 has affected just about everything, but it’s affecting more than you know. And among those things is how you get an alcohol or drug test.

drug test

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The IRS is raising its per diem rate for first time in three years. Diesel prices are on the rise again. And the 23-hour drive that made the Guinness Book of World Records.

II. Pandemic affects drug test system

Over the past 15 or so months, it seems like COVID-19 has affected just about everything, but it’s even affecting things you may not know about – or expect. And among those things is how you get an alcohol or drug test.

III. Hurricane Ida and the freight market, Part II.

Hurricane Ida had a profound effect on the markets last week. We’ll go over the scope of that impact and where it was felt the most, as well as where the market is trending now.

IV. That’s one big budget

If you thought the price tag on the $3.5 trillion federal budget was high, you’re not alone. Republicans are now joined by several Democrats who are expressing concerns. We’ll explain what the concerns are and how they could affect you.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

 

Related Podcasts

Truck parking amendment introduced to infrastructure bill

Will truck parking finally get some cash?

Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget, including yet more money for transportation. But will truck parking finally get some attention?

September 07

tanker driver shortage

Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Earlier this year, some predicted a qualified driver shortage could lead to a fuel shortage. We’ll revisit our roundtable discussion.

September 06

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida: How you can help

Truckers who want to help out in a crisis like Hurricane Ida have few realistic options. Now an organization offers a way they can help.

September 03

CDL FMCSA waiver extension

CDL, hours of service orders extended

The FMCSA will allow states to extend CDLs through November and has extended its hours of service emergency declaration, with some changes.

September 02

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Drug test system latest victim of COVID

Will truck parking finally get some cash?

Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Hurricane Ida: How you can help

CDL, hours of service orders extended