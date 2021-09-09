Drug test system latest victim of COVID

Land Line Now, Sept. 8, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

COVID-19 has affected just about everything, but it’s affecting more than you know. And among those things is how you get an alcohol or drug test.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The IRS is raising its per diem rate for first time in three years. Diesel prices are on the rise again. And the 23-hour drive that made the Guinness Book of World Records.

II. Pandemic affects drug test system

Over the past 15 or so months, it seems like COVID-19 has affected just about everything, but it’s even affecting things you may not know about – or expect. And among those things is how you get an alcohol or drug test.

III. Hurricane Ida and the freight market, Part II.

Hurricane Ida had a profound effect on the markets last week. We’ll go over the scope of that impact and where it was felt the most, as well as where the market is trending now.

IV. That’s one big budget

If you thought the price tag on the $3.5 trillion federal budget was high, you’re not alone. Republicans are now joined by several Democrats who are expressing concerns. We’ll explain what the concerns are and how they could affect you.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information