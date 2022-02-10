Drug test increase headlines not the whole story

You may have seen headlines and stories reporting a 10% jump in positive drug test results submitted to FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. That’s true, but it’s also not the full story. We’ll also have the latest on the Canadian protests and blockades against vaccine mandates, as officials look at ways to bring them to an end, as well as a U.S. convoy that has now announced a start date.
Listen to our full show
You may have seen headlines about a 10% jump in positive drug test results submitted to FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. But that’s not the full story. Also, we’ll also have the latest on the Canadian protests against vaccine mandates, as well as a U.S. convoy that has now announced a start date. Normally, things are pretty slow on the spot market this time of year, but we do not live in normal times. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us what’s different about 2022 so far. And a presidential nomination that’s normally of little interest in trucking has the potential this time to be a very big deal indeed.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Our coverage of the blockades and protests in Canada continues, with updates on the situation at the Ambassador Bridge, some restrictions being lifted and the U.S. convoy that’s now taking shape. ATRI names the worst bottleneck in the country, and it’s hardly a surprise. Plus, two U.S. Senators want Tesla to answer questions about its “assertive” self-driving mode.
It’s not your typical February spot market
Normally, things are pretty slow on the spot market this time of year, but we do not live in normal times. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us what’s different about 2022 so far before giving us the latest numbers and trends.
A typically quiet nomination may make waves
Of the hundreds of nominations any president has to make, the vast majority are of little interest to truckers. But one that’s normally not a big deal in the industry has the potential this time to be a very big deal indeed.
