Drug test centers short on supplies, staff

October 13, 2021

Land Line Now, Oct. 13, 2021.

Drug test facilities are the latest part of the trucking world affected by both supply chain issues and problems filling empty jobs.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

White House announces moves aimed at clearing up supply chain bottlenecks. Vaccination rules for cross-border truckers comes into focus as U.S. prepares to open up its borders again. And delivering 314 packages would make for a busy day by itself, but what if they all went to one house?

II. New carriers flood IFTA, IRP

As more and more truckers file for their own authority, certain aspects of the system are feeling the effects – and even slowing down under the strain. And that includes IRP and IFTA. We’ll discuss some of the issues involved.

III. Freight and the Domino Economy

The last year-and-a-half has been full of surprises – most of them unpleasant. So many dominoes have fallen that Dean Croke at the folks at DAT have started calling our new reality the “Domino Economy.” He’ll explain which dominoes are likely to fall next.

IV. Drug test facilities run short on supplies, staff

Supply chain shortages have affected many aspects of overall society, and created problems specifically for truckers. Shortages of parts that require computer chips is a good example, affecting everything from diesel particulate filter sensors to CPAPs. Now, drug test facilities join the list.

