Driver training questions answered

New entry-level driver training rules are now in place, having gone into effect Feb. 7. That’s led to a series of calls coming in to OOIDA headquarters with questions about the new rule. We’ll get some answers from Jim Jefferson and Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
Police in Ottawa turn up the heat on demonstrators. Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid growing criticism that he did not do enough to stop the protests. And a man in Georgia is recovering in the hospital after he allegedly stole a tractor trailer and was shot multiple times by police.
There’s something fishy going on in New England – literally. Dean Croke of DAT tells us why there’s a lot of opportunity there for both reefer and non-reefer haulers. Then he gives us the latest trends and numbers on the spot market, where load post volumes and rates continue to defy historical norms.
Money from the new federal infrastructure bill has not yet made its way to any pavement. However, members of Congress are already debating its economic impact. We’ll tell you what was said and why it matters.
