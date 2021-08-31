Contact Us
Driver shortage: Why is the media so fixated?

August 30, 2021

Land Line Now, Aug. 30, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

For years, mainstream media outlets accepted the driver shortage myth, and no amount of evidence convinces them otherwise. So why is that?

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Hurricane leaves damage, disruptions in its wake. Tesla Autopilot feature blamed for another crash. And what’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen in the backseat of another vehicle?

II. Santa Fe Trail marks 200 years

The Santa Fe Trail is billed as America’s first great international commercial highway and it’s about to celebrate its 200th birthday. The chairwoman of Santa Fe Trail 200 organization will join us to discuss what traders on the trail back then have in common with the truckers of today.

III. Why insurance costs keep going up

Have you noticed your insurance costs going up, up, up of late? There are more than a few reasons for that – our experts will explain what they are – as well as what you can do to help bring those costs down a little.

IV. Driver shortage and the mainstream media

For years, mainstream media outlets have accepted a myth about trucking – that the industry is short on drivers. And it seems as if no amount of evidence can convince them otherwise. So why is that?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • OOIDA member Carl Smith was featured as part of a program called “Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage?” on PBS. You can watch the program on the Free to Choose YouTube page.
  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Albert Lea, Minn. That’s located at Exit 11 off Interstates 90 and 35. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
  • The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old JT McLean is the primary suspect in the deaths of his 43-year-old girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter. If you have any information that can help, call the Boone County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office at (573) 875-1111.

 

