Driver shortage: Some carriers deceive to recruit

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

An OOIDA flow chart aims to get lawmakers up to speed on trucking inefficiencies. A Pacific Northwest storm continues to cause problems. And the roads that are shut down each year to make way for the crabs.

II. Opening eyes to the truck parking problem

Two OOIDA board members opened some eyes to the truck parking problem during a recent National League of Cities summit; meanwhile, some truck parking money could be squeezed out of the infrastructure bill.

III. ‘Driver shortage’ drives some deceptive recruiting

Recruiting is big business in trucking, with some larger carriers simply accepting massive turnover as a cost of doing business, and calling it a driver shortage. Marty Ellis has a few things to say about some recruiting ads that are dishonest.

IV. Overturning the overtime exemption

And what would happen if truckers were paid for all of their time? It would require lifting an exemption from overtime pay locked into federal law.

