Driver retention: What are they going to do about it?

Land Line Now, July 29, 2021.

Two top federal officials recently made it clear they understand driver retention problems in trucking. Now, what will they do about it?

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

-The Senate votes to move forward on infrastructure. Minnesota eases hours of service restrictions in response to a drought. And the jet pack man is back!

II. Driver retention – understanding is great, but what’s the plan to fix it?

Two top federal officials recently made it clear that they understand the retention and turnover problems in the trucking industry. Now the question is what are they going to do about it. Also, the FMCSA will require states to exchange CDL information electronically by August of 2024, and the agency also has clarified some of its emergency declarations.

III. Ticket quotas in three states’ sights

Three states may stop law enforcement from using “ticket quotas” – and more states may jump on the bandwagon. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania continues a years-long quest to allow local police departments to use speed enforcement radar. Also, we’ll have information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. Shell Rotella SuperRigs – different, but still cool

This week, Illinois is playing host to the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show. And like everything else the past year and a half, it’s a little different than usual. Meanwhile, NOAA is predicting how rough this year’s hurricane season will be.

