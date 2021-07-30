Driver retention: What are they going to do about it?

Land Line Now, July 29, 2021.
Two top federal officials recently made it clear they understand driver retention problems in trucking. Now, what will they do about it?
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
-The Senate votes to move forward on infrastructure. Minnesota eases hours of service restrictions in response to a drought. And the jet pack man is back!
II. Driver retention – understanding is great, but what’s the plan to fix it?
Two top federal officials recently made it clear that they understand the retention and turnover problems in the trucking industry. Now the question is what are they going to do about it. Also, the FMCSA will require states to exchange CDL information electronically by August of 2024, and the agency also has clarified some of its emergency declarations.
III. Ticket quotas in three states’ sights
Three states may stop law enforcement from using “ticket quotas” – and more states may jump on the bandwagon. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania continues a years-long quest to allow local police departments to use speed enforcement radar. Also, we’ll have information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.
IV. Shell Rotella SuperRigs – different, but still cool
This week, Illinois is playing host to the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show. And like everything else the past year and a half, it’s a little different than usual. Meanwhile, NOAA is predicting how rough this year’s hurricane season will be.
The OOIDA Foundation will offer the Truck to Success three-day course in person at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., or online via Zoom Oct. 26-28. Registration is now open.
Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA's tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Troy, Ill. That's at Exit 18 off Interstates 55 and 70.
- Read Leaders recognize driver retention problem; let’s fix it now from Land Line Magazine.
- You also can read States must go all-electronic on CDL info exchange by August 2024.
- Read FMCSA’s clarification on emergency declarations here.
If you've been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we're working on.
