Driver pay, training on 2022 agenda

The year 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy one, with driver training, a study of driver pay, recruiting more women, and more getting underway.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA paves another path toward its Under-21 apprenticeship pilot program. A trucking alliance gets ready for a cross-border vaccine mandate that’s set to go into effect next week. And a story about an Ohio hair salon, a dream and a giant hairball.
II. 2022: Driver pay, training and more on agenda
The year 2021 was a busy one for trucking, but 2022 is already shaping up to be just as busy, with driver training, a study of driver pay, efforts to include more women in trucking, the money from the infrastructure bill, and more all getting underway.
III. State fuel tax and toll action
A Tennessee lawmaker wants to give truck drivers some relief at the fuel pump; a Missouri effort would reverse a recent fuel tax increase; and toll increases are set for seven bridges in the San Francisco area.
IV. Under-21 pilot program – the latest
The FMCSA wants information from the public and interested organizations about its upcoming pilot program for interstate truckers under 21 years of age. So what are they asking for specifically, and why does it matter?
