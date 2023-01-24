Contact Us
Driver pay meetings focus on unpaid work

January 23, 2023

|

We don’t have to tell you that compensation by the mile is a flawed system that forces many drivers to work without being paid for much of what they do – but there are plenty of policymakers out there who don’t know that. A new study could end up changing that. The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board recently held its first meetings on the issue and we’ve got a report.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA’s timeline for removing unfit carriers from roadways gets pushed back. Thieves are targeting commercial trucks at increasingly troubling rates. And Michigan is laying the groundwork for tolling.

Land Line Magazine preview

A new year and a new month mean a new issue of Land Line Magazine. We’ll take a look at the first issue of 2023, and finds out more about this issue’s cover story, “Trackers on Truckers.”

The week ahead in D.C.

This week will be a busy one for trucking issues in our nation’s capital, with discussions on truck parking, bathroom access and more.

