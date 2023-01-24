Driver pay meetings focus on unpaid work

We don’t have to tell you that compensation by the mile is a flawed system that forces many drivers to work without being paid for much of what they do – but there are plenty of policymakers out there who don’t know that. A new study could end up changing that. The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board recently held its first meetings on the issue and we’ve got a report.
The National Academies of Sciences' Transportation Research Board held its first meetings on the driver pay issue, and we've got a report. Also, a new year and a new month mean a new issue of Land Line Magazine. We'll take a look at the first issue of 2023 and find out more about this issue's cover story, "Trackers on Truckers." And this week will be a busy one for trucking issues in our nation's capital, with discussions on truck parking, bathroom access and more.
FMCSA’s timeline for removing unfit carriers from roadways gets pushed back. Thieves are targeting commercial trucks at increasingly troubling rates. And Michigan is laying the groundwork for tolling.
A new year and a new month mean a new issue of Land Line Magazine. We’ll take a look at the first issue of 2023, and finds out more about this issue’s cover story, “Trackers on Truckers.”
This week will be a busy one for trucking issues in our nation’s capital, with discussions on truck parking, bathroom access and more.
