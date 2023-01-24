Driver pay meetings focus on unpaid work

We don’t have to tell you that compensation by the mile is a flawed system that forces many drivers to work without being paid for much of what they do – but there are plenty of policymakers out there who don’t know that. A new study could end up changing that. The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board recently held its first meetings on the issue and we’ve got a report.

FMCSA’s timeline for removing unfit carriers from roadways gets pushed back. Thieves are targeting commercial trucks at increasingly troubling rates. And Michigan is laying the groundwork for tolling.

A new year and a new month mean a new issue of Land Line Magazine. We’ll take a look at the first issue of 2023, and finds out more about this issue’s cover story, “Trackers on Truckers.”

This week will be a busy one for trucking issues in our nation’s capital, with discussions on truck parking, bathroom access and more.

