Double brokering scam hits truckers

Broker complaints are nothing new in trucking, but it seems sometimes as if brokers are trying to find whole new ways to make things difficult for carriers, especially small business carriers and owner-operators. We’ll discuss a couple of recent examples.
The national average price of diesel dips below $5 a gallon. The deal between TuSimple and Navistar to create autonomous trucks is over. And the Port of Savannah is set to expand cargo container capacity by more than 50% by 2025.
Maintenance and fuel economy
What is the secret to getting better fuel economy? A lot of the credit goes to aerodynamic gadgets and the driving habits of the trucker involved, but in fact, a number of maintenance items can have a big impact – and they’re things you should probably be doing anyway.
Another possible fuel tax holiday?
A campaign in Massachusetts wants to give drivers a break on fuel tax to help combat increasing prices. Meanwhile, a lawmaker in Texas wants fuel taxes there to go up with inflation.
