DOT making plans for safety, economics and more

December 10, 2021

|

The U.S. DOT is making a four-year plan covering safety, economics and global competitiveness, but also equity, climate and sustainability.

 

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

A congressman takes aim at staged accidents. A survey says owner-operators don’t want to be forced to become company drivers. And Wreaths Across America Day is now official.

II. Roses and Razzberries

From a reminder that we all need to look out for folks who help us out at roadside to a state that wants to put revenue-generating speed cameras in work zones, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

III. Truckers helping truckers

It’s the season of giving, and Marty Ellis is thinking about some good causes that he and other truckers are giving to – and the people they help.

IV. DOT strategic plan eyes safety, competitiveness and more

The U.S. DOT is making a plan. Specifically, the department is developing a strategic plan for the next four years regarding safety, economic strength and global competitiveness, but also equity, climate and sustainability.

