DOT making plans for safety, economics and more

The U.S. DOT is making a four-year plan covering safety, economics and global competitiveness, but also equity, climate and sustainability.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
A congressman takes aim at staged accidents. A survey says owner-operators don’t want to be forced to become company drivers. And Wreaths Across America Day is now official.
II. Roses and Razzberries
From a reminder that we all need to look out for folks who help us out at roadside to a state that wants to put revenue-generating speed cameras in work zones, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
III. Truckers helping truckers
It’s the season of giving, and Marty Ellis is thinking about some good causes that he and other truckers are giving to – and the people they help.
IV. DOT strategic plan eyes safety, competitiveness and more
The U.S. DOT is making a plan. Specifically, the department is developing a strategic plan for the next four years regarding safety, economic strength and global competitiveness, but also equity, climate and sustainability.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- While chain laws vary by state, you don’t have to spend hours trying to research them. Each year, Land Line compiles a comprehensive list of chain law requirements in the S. and Canada.
- On Friday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports multiple closures of the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 80. Up-to-date closures are available at WyoRoad.info.
- Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Oklahoma City East TA in Oklahoma City, Okla. That’s at Exit 142 off Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Want to make a Christmas donation to help trucking families? Here’s a list of some organizations you can support.
- If you want to submit a Rose or Razzberry for our consideration, you can send them here, or visit us on Facebook.
- The S. DOT is developing a strategic plan for the next four years, focusing on six areas. They are seeking input from the public. You can find the documents and submit comments here.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.