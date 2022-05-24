DOT chief gets a look at life on the road

A nurse turned truck driver is living out her lifelong dream behind the wheel in Illinois. Lola Thomas-Albright recently had the opportunity to give the top official at the U.S. DOT a ride-along, offering him a front row seat to what life is like on the road.

A nurse turned truck driver is living out her lifelong dream behind the wheel in Illinois. Lola Thomas-Albright recently had the opportunity to give the top official at the U.S. DOT a ride-along, offering him a front row seat to what life is like on the road. Also, there are still plenty of reasons to check out the May issue of Land Line Magazine. Managing Editor Jami Jones discusses some of the lighter stories in this issue. And we continue to monitor the run-up to the midterm elections, including the likelihood of Republicans taking over the House and Senate.

CVSA touts the success of its North American anti-human trafficking campaign. More and more thieves have their eyes on fuel, but authorities are on their trail. And another state waives some hours-of-service rules in response to extreme weather.

The month of May is coming to an end but there are still plenty of reasons to check out the May issue of Land Line Magazine. Managing Editor Jami Jones discusses some of the lighter stories in this issue that are guaranteed to make you laugh.

We continue to monitor the run-up to the midterm elections, including the likelihood of Republicans taking over the House and Senate. And that includes what the shift means in terms of opportunities for truckers.

