Does White House Trucking Action Plan hit the right notes?

Land Line Now, December 16, 2021.
Breaking down the White House Trucking Action Plan. Plus, a look at how the Biden administration is gearing up to put its Build Back Better agenda into effect.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
The White House announces a new plan aimed at improving the trucking industry; OOIDA asks the secretary of transportation directly about truck parking, driver retention and detention times; and what’s behind the eerie noises coming out of the Golden Gate Bridge.
II. Build Back Better agenda
The Build Back Better plan is stalled in Congress, but the Biden administration is already taking steps to advance its agenda.
III. Wyoming fuel tax hike and Michigan reciprocity
Wyoming looks at raising its fuel tax rate, while Michigan considers a measure that would make things easier for certain timber haulers.
IV. Details on White House Trucking Action Plan
The White House Trucking Action Plan aimed at improving the industry hits a lot of notes, but does it hit the right ones?
