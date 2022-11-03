Contact Us

Diesel supply – reason for worry or not?

November 2, 2022

|

News reports saying the U.S. has only 25 days’ worth of diesel fuel have some people in the trucking industry nervous. But Marty Ellis wonders if all that nervousness justified.

Listen to our full show

News reports saying the U.S. has only 25 days’ worth of diesel fuel have some people in the trucking industry nervous. But Marty Ellis wonders if all that nervousness justified? Also, the people who are named TA Petro Citizen Driver award winners exemplify the best the trucking industry has to offer. We profile honorees Susie De Ridder and Doug Smith. Plus, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh visited Washington state to talk safety – but also ended up touching on trucking’s hottest topics. And: So you have a truck, but you want to make it into something special. Where do you begin? We get a few ideas about customizing from Bryan Martin, boss man at Joplin, Missouri’s Chrome Shop Mafia.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The push to get the U.S. government to pull back border vaccination requirements continues. Truckers will benefit from a new plan to revamp ports. And another reminder not to put too much trust in your GPS.

Citizen Drivers

The people who are named TA Petro Citizen Driver award winners exemplify the best the trucking industry has to offer. And such is the case this year. We profile both honorees, Susie De Ridder and Doug Smith – before catching up with OOIDA executive vice president Lewie Pugh, who recently visited Washington State to talk safety – but also ended up touching on trucking’s hottest topics up and down the board.

Customizing that truck

So you have a truck, but you want to make it into something special. Where do you begin? We get a few ideas about customizing from Bryan Martin, boss man at Joplin, Missouri’s Chrome Shop Mafia.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

parking Pennsylvania nonessential businesses closef

The battle to keep parking open

As part of our celebration of OOIDA’s 50th, we’ll look back at what the Association did to get closed parking reopened during the pandemic.

November 01

unique electronic identification

Unique electronic identification: What do truckers think?

How do you feel about the idea of putting unique electronic identification technology on your truck? We’ll discuss what OOIDA is hearing.

October 31

diesel prices Average U.S. diesel price barely budges

Diesel prices top list of industry concerns

Diesel prices topped the list of trucking industry concerns this year. We’ll explore what else is on truckers’ minds in the annual survey.

October 28

speed limiters

Speed limiters: What’s really going on

The FMCSA says that next year it will issue a notice related to speed limiters. But what does that really mean? We’ll offer a primer.

October 27

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Diesel supply – reason for worry or not?

The battle to keep parking open

Unique electronic identification: What do truckers think?

Diesel prices top list of industry concerns

Speed limiters: What’s really going on