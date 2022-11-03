Diesel supply – reason for worry or not?

News reports saying the U.S. has only 25 days’ worth of diesel fuel have some people in the trucking industry nervous. But Marty Ellis wonders if all that nervousness justified.

The push to get the U.S. government to pull back border vaccination requirements continues. Truckers will benefit from a new plan to revamp ports. And another reminder not to put too much trust in your GPS.

The people who are named TA Petro Citizen Driver award winners exemplify the best the trucking industry has to offer. And such is the case this year. We profile both honorees, Susie De Ridder and Doug Smith – before catching up with OOIDA executive vice president Lewie Pugh, who recently visited Washington State to talk safety – but also ended up touching on trucking’s hottest topics up and down the board.

So you have a truck, but you want to make it into something special. Where do you begin? We get a few ideas about customizing from Bryan Martin, boss man at Joplin, Missouri’s Chrome Shop Mafia.

