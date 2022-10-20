Diesel prices: Why so high?

There’s no way to sugar coat what’s going on with diesel prices right now. Tom Kloza, co-founder of the Oil Price Information Service, joins us to talk about what’s pushing prices up again, why we may get some relief later this year and what could send prices into the stratosphere as we turn the calendar into 2023.

Listen to our full show

Tom Kloza, co-founder of the Oil Price Information Service, joins us to talk about what’s pushing prices up again, why we may get some relief later this year, and what could send prices into the stratosphere as we turn the calendar into 2023. Also, a change in season and temperature means a shift from where carriers and brokers move loads of fruits and vegetables. Dean Croke of DAT talks about what he’s seeing in the spot market at the moment. Finally, Marty Ellis is hearing about two big topics: diesel prices on the Left Coast; and the dual issue of double brokering and co-brokering, either of which will get truckers temperature up.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

With diesel prices on the rise again, the White House makes a move to increase supply. NHTSA has more autonomous vehicle crashes in its crosshairs. And could high schoolers be part of the solution for the truck parking problem?

New season, new freight lanes

A change in season and temperature means a shift from where carriers and brokers move loads of fruits and vegetables. Dean Croke of DAT talks about what he’s seeing in the spot market at the moment.

Diesel prices and double brokering

Marty Ellis is hearing about two big topics: diesel prices on the left coast; and the dual issue of double brokering and co-brokering, either of which will get truckers temperature up.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information