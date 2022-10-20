Diesel prices: Why so high?

There’s no way to sugar coat what’s going on with diesel prices right now. Tom Kloza, co-founder of the Oil Price Information Service, joins us to talk about what’s pushing prices up again, why we may get some relief later this year and what could send prices into the stratosphere as we turn the calendar into 2023.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
With diesel prices on the rise again, the White House makes a move to increase supply. NHTSA has more autonomous vehicle crashes in its crosshairs. And could high schoolers be part of the solution for the truck parking problem?
New season, new freight lanes
A change in season and temperature means a shift from where carriers and brokers move loads of fruits and vegetables. Dean Croke of DAT talks about what he’s seeing in the spot market at the moment.
Diesel prices and double brokering
Marty Ellis is hearing about two big topics: diesel prices on the left coast; and the dual issue of double brokering and co-brokering, either of which will get truckers temperature up.
