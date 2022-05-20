Diesel prices: What the heck is going on?

It’s hard to summarize what’s going on in the fuel market right now. It’s complicated, but fortunately we’ve got Denton Cinquagrana of the Oil Price Information Service to explain why diesel prices are so high right now, why there’s not much any one person or entity can do about it, what’s behind supply issues in the Northeast, and what’s likely to happen next.
The American Trucking Associations joins OOIDA in asking FMCSA for more time to comment on a speed limiter proposal. A plan to toll multiple bridges in Pennsylvania hits a roadblock. And a new survey suggests a sizeable number of owner-operators are mulling over a career change.
EPA’s latest sparks cost and safety concerns
OOIDA has concerns over the EPA’s proposed new emission standards for large trucks. And both costs and safety are front and center of those concerns. We’ll have that, plus the latest crash and fatality statistics.
Bridge fines to double in Louisiana
A measure in Louisiana that would double fines on an important bridge is a step closer to passage, while Oklahoma lawmakers may delay an extension of the state’s turnpike.
